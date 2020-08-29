Exclusive inside look at new Meridian attraction “Hype!”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 got an exclusive look at Meridian’s brand-new indoor adventure: The Hype.

The wait is almost over for what will be one of meridian’s biggest attractions. Uptown Meridian mall General Manager Renee Williams said their goal is to have a soft opening in two weeks and a grand opening on September 25th. Williams gave us a tour of the 93,000 square building offering pure fun. The park has more than 10 attractions such as two rock climbing walls, laser tag, go-kart racing with speeds up to 40 miles an hour, a “Ninja Warrior” type of climbing course and so much more.

“This will be the largest indoor facility in the tri-state area and probably further. We’ve been working on the installation portion since the first of the year. We had some slow moments due to the pandemic. It is great to see it all coming together. We are getting ready to put the finishing touches on it. We are super excited to open.” said Williams.

