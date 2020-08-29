Advertisement

Generators linked to carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in wake of Hurricane Laura

Published: Aug. 29, 2020
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - The number of deaths linked to Hurricane Laura continues to grow due to the use of generators.

As of Friday, Aug. 28, Governor Edwards confirms that five people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

In a tweet by the Louisiana Department of Health, two more people from Allen Parish have died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator.

Bringing the total number of deaths to 12, 7 total from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“People are running generators indoors or in very poorly ventilated areas and that is just an ultra hazardous thing to do, so I’m encouraging every body, until the lights come back on, please don’t do that,” he said.

It is estimated that 244,000 homes are without power in Louisiana due to the storm.

During a press conference, Calcasieu Parish officials urged residents to stay away from the area. If you do return, they advise that you must be prepared to full provide all necessities for yourself, including food, water, gas, and power.

