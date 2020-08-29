Gov. Reeves says what he saw in D.C. was ’frightening’; Asks that police be put on ’prayer list’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During his time in the nation’s capitol this week, which included attending Night 4 of the RNC at the White House, Gov. Reeves says what he saw was “frightening.”

“Frightening not necessarily for us as individuals,” he wrote, “but frightening for us as a nation.”

He described the street level buildings in Washington D.C. as being boarded up and that there is plywood covering windows.

“It looks like a movie, or a third world country,” Reeves stated. “This damage was not done by ‘peaceful protesters.’ It was done by anarchists and antoganizers.”

Elee and I have felt your prayers during these very difficult times of 2020. Without your willingness to get on your... Posted by Tate Reeves on Friday, August 28, 2020

He also brought up the fact that some of those who gathered at the White House Thursday evening, including Senator Rand Paul, were surrounded by protesters and yelled at as they left. In a tweet, Paul called the protesters a “crazed mob” and thanked police for “literally saving our lives.”

“Since when did attending a speech from the President give outrageous, privileged white kids a warrant to scream insults and use extreme profanity at fellow Americans?” Reeves asked. “Is this really how we treat each other in 2020?”

Honored to represent Mississippi and join President Trump at the White House for his big RNC address! Mississippi is proud of our president! Posted by Tate Reeves on Thursday, August 27, 2020

This brought Reeves to say that he “unabashedly” backs the blue and supports the police men and women in Mississippi and across the county. He admitted that they’re “not all perfect” but that, as was said by one speaker at the RNC, “no one hates a bad cop more than a good cop.”

“In this terrible time when they are on the front lines—facing assault, explosives, and cruel harassment—they need our prayers,” Reeves said. “Tonight, they will once again have the prayers of the Reeves family. If you’re willing, please join us in saying an extra prayer for all those that maintain that thin blue line!”

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.