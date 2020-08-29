Hurricane Katrina remembered 15 years later

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A prayer led off the wreath ceremony remembering Hurricane Katrina, a storm that caused many to think the Gulf Coast didn’t have a prayer to recover. Especially, since it took 236 lives in Mississippi and wiped out the landscape.

A wreath and the Katrina memorial serves as symbols of love for those lives that were lost here on the Coast.

“Katrina changed the process of our lives and business,” said Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich. “Today is not a remembrance of that event, because every day in one way or another you’ll hear since Katrina, pre-Katrina, post Katrina, because of Katrina.”

On the 15th anniversary of Katrina, the message is of thanks for the waves of help the Coast has received. It’s also a pledge to help our neighbors to the west in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

“Those of us in Mississippi, and those of us on the Gulf Coast know what it means for your friends and neighbors to step up and help in your time of need.” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

On a day remembered for heartache and tragedy, it’s also a time for thanks and a celebration of South Mississippi’s resilience.

“I think that’s one of the things we learned coming out of Hurricane Katrina,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “And that is, while we cannot change the past, we can affect the future.”

