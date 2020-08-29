Advertisement

Local organization helps storm victims

Mississippi Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 is working to rescue those who are stranded and get them critical supplies.
Mississippi Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 is working to rescue those who are stranded and get them critical supplies.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One nonprofit organization is helping families that have been impacted by hurricane Laura.

Mississippi Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 is working to rescue those who are stranded and get them critical supplies. The organization are preparing emergency shipments of PPE, bottled water and medicine to aid the storm’s victims. VFW member Darrell Whited said they have collected nearly 200 flood buckets and monetary funds to assist families in need.

“Our district 4 are already down there doing their job. K-9 units are looking for people that are under a collapsed roof and might be unconscious. We want to find them and make sure we get to them as soon as possible. Our K-9 units do that and the first responders are assisting them with medical issues,” said VFW member Darrell Whited.

The organization partnered with Working Warriors Today as well as the Adventist Community Services.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local resident remembers hurricane Katrina impact

Updated: moments ago
Katrina was still a category one hurricane as it traveled over the Queen City and the surrounding areas.

Forecast

Temperatures remain high and so does the humidity.

Updated: 1 hours ago
temperatures are still in the upper 80's and lower 90's but it feels even warmer than that due to the tropical humidity left behind by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Local

Exclusive inside look at new Meridian attraction “Hype!”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The wait is almost over for what will soon be one of Meridian’s biggest attractions.

Regional

Small protest breaks out at Mississippi Aquarium against dolphins

Updated: 3 hours ago
A small group of protesters spoke out against dolphins in captivity at the Mississippi Aquarium Saturday.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 82,029 cases, 2,427 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 735 new cases and 14 new deaths Saturday.

Regional

Ole Miss football team protests police brutality in front of Confederate monument

Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday, football players at the University of Mississippi walked out of practice.

National

Generators linked to carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in wake of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 6 hours ago
As of Friday, Aug. 28, Governor Edwards confirms that five people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

State

The New Magnolia flag designers share background on concept

Updated: 6 hours ago
The New Magnolia flag draws from different sources. Ackerman, Mississippi native and resident Rocky Vaughan is a graphic designer who first started dreaming up a new flag design seven years ago.

Regional

Mayor Cantrell commemorates the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Updated: 7 hours ago
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other local leaders held a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina Saturday morning.

Regional

Mississippi Aquarium opens with VIP ribbon cutting, reception

Updated: 7 hours ago
A historic moment years in the making, the Mississippi Aquarium finally cut the ribbon Friday afternoon.