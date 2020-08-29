Local organization helps storm victims

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One nonprofit organization is helping families that have been impacted by hurricane Laura.

Mississippi Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 is working to rescue those who are stranded and get them critical supplies. The organization are preparing emergency shipments of PPE, bottled water and medicine to aid the storm’s victims. VFW member Darrell Whited said they have collected nearly 200 flood buckets and monetary funds to assist families in need.

“Our district 4 are already down there doing their job. K-9 units are looking for people that are under a collapsed roof and might be unconscious. We want to find them and make sure we get to them as soon as possible. Our K-9 units do that and the first responders are assisting them with medical issues,” said VFW member Darrell Whited.

The organization partnered with Working Warriors Today as well as the Adventist Community Services.

