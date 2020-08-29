Local resident remembers hurricane Katrina impact

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Katrina was still a category one hurricane as it traveled over the Queen City and the surrounding areas. Many were without power throughout the entire region. WTOK became a place of shelter and refuge for employees and their families. Katrina sadly claimed two lives in Lauderdale County and caused widespread damage across the area. Meridian Housing Authority executive director, Ronald Turner said he remembers the day vividly as they helped house 26 families when the storm hit.

“It was so gratifying to help those individuals who were desperately seeking help. We were able to reach out to other organizations to revamp and revitalize spaces here in the city. The mission was to provide shelter and space for these families that were displaced,” said Meridian Housing Authority executive director, Ronald Turner.

Turner said Katrina is a day that he will never forget.

