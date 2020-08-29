Mayor Cantrell commemorates the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other local leaders held a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina Saturday morning.

The ceremony was held at 8:29 a.m. at the Hurricane Katrina Memorial at 5056 Canal Street.

Katrina made landfall in Southeast Louisiana in the town of Buras located in Plaquemines Parish. This was the first of two landfalls that morning as the storm officially made its final landfall along the Louisiana/Mississippi border.