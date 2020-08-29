Advertisement

Mayor Cantrell commemorates the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Wreath laying ceremony held in New Orleans
Wreath laying ceremony held in New Orleans
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other local leaders held a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina Saturday morning.

The ceremony was held at 8:29 a.m. at the Hurricane Katrina Memorial at 5056 Canal Street.

Katrina made landfall in Southeast Louisiana in the town of Buras located in Plaquemines Parish. This was the first of two landfalls that morning as the storm officially made its final landfall along the Louisiana/Mississippi border.

