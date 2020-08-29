Advertisement

Miss. native Julia Reed, chronicler of Southern life and food, dies a 59

Mississippi writer Julie Reed dies at 59.
Mississippi writer Julie Reed dies at 59.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Julia Reed, who wrote about food and culture in the South and promoted her native Mississippi Delta, has died.

She was 59. The editors of Garden & Gun magazine said in a post on the magazine’s website that Reed died Friday of cancer.

She was a contributing editor to the magazine, which chronicles life and culture in the South. Reed grew up in Greenville, Mississippi, before embarking on a writing career that took her to Washington, D.C. and New York.

In a tribute on the magazine’s website, historian Jon Meacham described her as a “tsunami of talent, charm, and energy.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Regional

Awareness rally on child sex trafficking held in Hattiesburg Saturday

Updated: moments ago
A peaceful rally to bring awareness to child sex trafficking and pedophilia was held in Hattiesburg at the intersection of Hardy Street and U.S. Highway 49.

News

15 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Updated: 9 minutes ago
15 years since Katrina

News

Hype Exclusive Look

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Hype Exclusive Look

Regional

Hurricane Katrina remembered 15 years later

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A prayer led off the wreath ceremony remembering Hurricane Katrina, a storm that caused many to think the Gulf Coast didn’t have a prayer to recover. Especially, since it took 236 lives in Mississippi and wiped out the landscape.

Latest News

Regional

Coast law enforcement collect hundreds of donations for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department wrapped up its donation drive Saturday and hundreds of donations were collected.

News

Local resident remembers hurricane Katrina impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
Katrina was still a category one hurricane as it traveled over the Queen City and the surrounding areas.

News

Local organization helps storm victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Mississippi Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 is working to rescue those who are stranded and get them critical supplies.

Forecast

Temperatures remain high and so does the humidity.

Updated: 3 hours ago
temperatures are still in the upper 80's and lower 90's but it feels even warmer than that due to the tropical humidity left behind by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Local

Exclusive inside look at new Meridian attraction “Hype!”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The wait is almost over for what will soon be one of Meridian’s biggest attractions.

Regional

Small protest breaks out at Mississippi Aquarium against dolphins

Updated: 4 hours ago
A small group of protesters spoke out against dolphins in captivity at the Mississippi Aquarium Saturday.