Miss. native Julia Reed, chronicler of Southern life and food, dies a 59

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Julia Reed, who wrote about food and culture in the South and promoted her native Mississippi Delta, has died.

She was 59. The editors of Garden & Gun magazine said in a post on the magazine’s website that Reed died Friday of cancer.

She was a contributing editor to the magazine, which chronicles life and culture in the South. Reed grew up in Greenville, Mississippi, before embarking on a writing career that took her to Washington, D.C. and New York.

In a tribute on the magazine’s website, historian Jon Meacham described her as a “tsunami of talent, charm, and energy.”

