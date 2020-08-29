Ole Miss football team protests police brutality in front of Confederate monument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pro and college athletes are taking a stand against the shooting of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake was shot at close range seven times and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Friday, football players at the University of Mississippi walked out of practice.

By the time the group reached the Confederate statue in downtown Oxford, there were dozens of protesters chanting, “no justice, no peace.”

Some held signs that read “end police brutality.”

Marching with the group was Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin.

Many on social media applauded the team for using their voices to bring attention to the movement.

Ole Miss students say they’re proud of the team.

“I feel like it was it was great for our players just to have a voice and also for the coaches to stand with the players as well,” said Adonis Bozeman, faculty at Ole Miss. “For them to march and also just to gain the attention, not only of the University of Mississippi, but also the community and the nation as a whole.”

It’s unknown if the team will continue to protest in the coming days, but one thing that’s clear is how united the team is and where they stand on racial injustice.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.