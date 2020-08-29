Advertisement

Small protest breaks out at Mississippi Aquarium against dolphins

A small group of protesters spoke out against dolphins in captivity at the Mississippi Aquarium today
A small group of protesters spoke out against dolphins in captivity at the Mississippi Aquarium today(WLOX)
Aug. 29, 2020
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A small group of protesters spoke out against dolphins in captivity at the Mississippi Aquarium today.

The group had originally set up in front of the aquarium at noon, but they were told they were trespassing by a private security firm working for the aquarium.

They eventually moved to the Federal Courthouse grounds on the north side of the aquarium campus.

The protest was organized by CompassionWorks International.

“We’re just in opposition to them having captive dolphins here,” said Taylor Owen of Pass Christian. “As it’s been proven that they suffer in captivity from ulcers and stress. I feel that it’s outdated and there’s just no need for it any more. You can have an aquarium without marine mammals there are plenty of other successful aquariums that don’t house marine mammals.”

The dolphins, however, have not yet arrived at the aquarium. Their delivery was delayed by the recent tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. However, Owen offered an alternative to having the dolphins on display.

“We have what’s thought to be the largest population of bottle nose dolphins in the world right there in the Gulf,” said Owens. “So I think what they should have done is taken advantage of that and offered excursions to take people out. You get to go out and experience them in their natural habitat. And That’s educational, not keeping them in a concrete tank.”

