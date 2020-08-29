Temperatures remain high and so does the humidity.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A few isolated showers have come through the area today and using the EMEPA live radar we are still seeing showers to the south. This rain is the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Not only did Laura leave us with some rain, but also tropical humidity that we have been feeling for the last few days. This will continue and it will make our heat index higher as well. Tomorrow we will have temperatures reaching the upper 80′s and lower 90′s but it will fee l closer to the upper 90′s by the afternoon. We are seeing a heat advisory to the west that last until 7 PM tonight, but we will most likely see one tomorrow and Monday as well.

These temperatures won’t stick around for too long however because by September we will have temperatures closer to average which is 91 degrees for our high and 68 degrees for our low. By September 5th through 11th we will start to see cooler air moving in from the north which will bring in temperatures that will feel more like fall, and fall is right around the corner.

Tonight however we will still be having more humidity and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with showers to the northwest. Overnight we could see a few isolated showers and a few lingering by morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 70′s by 6 AM with dense cloud cover. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80′s by noon and more showers could be coming through the afternoon. Showers will become more scattered by dinner time and temperatures will vary as rain comes into different areas. Temperatures will range from the lower 80′s to the lower 90′s. By the time you are going to bed tomorrow night we will once again have dense cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay updated as rain comes into the area to stay for the rest of the week as more afternoon showers and humidity pops up. Tomorrow and Monday we are seeing the highest chances for rain and thunderstorms and for the rest of the week we could be seeing isolated showers in the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will range from the lower 90′s to mid 80′s and overnight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70′s.

