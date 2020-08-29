The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till was killed in Money, Mississippi 65 years ago Friday for allegedly whistling at Carolyn Bryant, the wife of a white store owner in the town.

Friday, his family hosted events - continuing to remember his legacy.

Remembering Emmett Till is a candlelight vigil that got underway Friday evening at Jackson City Hall with his family gathered on the front lawn.

Till’s cousin, Anna Laura Williams of Port Gibson, spoke to the crowd about the devastating loss the teenager’s death was to his mother, Mamie Till Mobley. She spent summers with Mrs. Mobley and learned the gruesome details of his murder.

If he were alive, Emmett Louis Till would be 79 years old. The teenager was kidnapped from his great uncle’s home and later found dead in the Tallahatchie River. His body was weighted by a cotton gin fan tied around his neck.

This weekend, The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is hosting events to commemorate his life. Williams said she promised his mother she would not let the world forget the fight for justice.

“Simeon Wright and I went to Jim Hood’s office in Oxford and asked him to open the case. That’s how it all got started,” said Williams.

The 60-year-old said Carolyn Bryant admitted to lying and should be charged with murder and in jail. Earlier in the day, relatives attended a luncheon hosted by Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes at the Jackson Medical Mall.

Till’s cousin Deborah Watts founded the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation She said the weekend is to make sure that the public remembers the significance of Till’s life.

“There is still a thick line that connects from Emmett TIll to those deaths that are happening today,” said Watts. “We are concerned about the lack of respect for our humanity, the lack of respect for our dignity and our lives. We truly believe that Black lives matter.”

Dr. Edelia Jay Carthan, a cousin, also attended the luncheon. She pointed out that August 28 is also the date of the March on Washington which Till’s death inspired.

“Because of Emmett’s death, it galvanized the Civil Rights Movement. When Jet magazine printed that photo, people from all around the world were shocked and got involved in the Civil Rights Movement,” said Carthan. “People, white and Black came from all around the world to fight in the Civil Rights Movement.”

Marching for Peace, Unity and Justice for Emmett Louis Till will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at the State Capitol followed by a caravan ride to the Delta. Participants will experience Where It All Started during a solidarity caravan for the Till Trail of Tears and Terror.

