Advertisement

The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death

Emmett Till. (File)
Emmett Till. (File)(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till was killed in Money, Mississippi 65 years ago Friday for allegedly whistling at Carolyn Bryant, the wife of a white store owner in the town.

Friday, his family hosted events - continuing to remember his legacy.

Remembering Emmett Till is a candlelight vigil that got underway Friday evening at Jackson City Hall with his family gathered on the front lawn.

Till’s cousin, Anna Laura Williams of Port Gibson, spoke to the crowd about the devastating loss the teenager’s death was to his mother, Mamie Till Mobley. She spent summers with Mrs. Mobley and learned the gruesome details of his murder.

If he were alive, Emmett Louis Till would be 79 years old. The teenager was kidnapped from his great uncle’s home and later found dead in the Tallahatchie River. His body was weighted by a cotton gin fan tied around his neck.

This weekend, The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is hosting events to commemorate his life. Williams said she promised his mother she would not let the world forget the fight for justice.

“Simeon Wright and I went to Jim Hood’s office in Oxford and asked him to open the case. That’s how it all got started,” said Williams.

The 60-year-old said Carolyn Bryant admitted to lying and should be charged with murder and in jail. Earlier in the day, relatives attended a luncheon hosted by Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes at the Jackson Medical Mall.

Till’s cousin Deborah Watts founded the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation She said the weekend is to make sure that the public remembers the significance of Till’s life.

“There is still a thick line that connects from Emmett TIll to those deaths that are happening today,” said Watts. “We are concerned about the lack of respect for our humanity, the lack of respect for our dignity and our lives. We truly believe that Black lives matter.”

Dr. Edelia Jay Carthan, a cousin, also attended the luncheon. She pointed out that August 28 is also the date of the March on Washington which Till’s death inspired.

“Because of Emmett’s death, it galvanized the Civil Rights Movement. When Jet magazine printed that photo, people from all around the world were shocked and got involved in the Civil Rights Movement,” said Carthan. “People, white and Black came from all around the world to fight in the Civil Rights Movement.”

Marching for Peace, Unity and Justice for Emmett Louis Till will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at the State Capitol followed by a caravan ride to the Delta. Participants will experience Where It All Started during a solidarity caravan for the Till Trail of Tears and Terror.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Mississippi Aquarium opens with VIP ribbon cutting, reception

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A historic moment years in the making, the Mississippi Aquarium finally cut the ribbon Friday afternoon.

State

Gov. Reeves says what he saw in D.C. was ’frightening’; Asks that police be put on ’prayer list’

Updated: 31 minutes ago
During his time in the nation’s capitol, which included attending Night 4 of the RNC at the White House, Gov. Reeves says what he saw was “frightening.”

News

Temple Theatre Walk of Fame induction Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Temple Theatre Walk of Fame induction Sunday

News

Lake Charles evacuee leaves Meridian, home suffers damage

Updated: 9 hours ago
Lake Charles evacuee leaves Meridian, home suffers damage

Latest News

News

Jack’s set to open in Meridian next week

Updated: 9 hours ago
Jack’s set to open in Meridian next week

News

Local power companies ready to help out in Laura’s aftermath

Updated: 15 hours ago
Local power companies ready to help out in Laura’s aftermath

State

Poll continues through Sept. 2 for Mississippi flag design

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Knowles
Voting in a non-binding poll for a new state flag design ends Wednesday, Sept. 2.

News

WTOK teams up with Salvation Army to help Hurricane Laura survivors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
WTOK has formed an important partnership with the Salvation Army to provide relief to Hurricane Laura survivors.

State

Public hearings on medical marijuana set in Mississippi

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A.

News

Jack’s set to open in Meridian next week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Hall
Jack's expansion into East Mississippi will include four new restaurants