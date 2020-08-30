Advertisement

ABC to air Black Panther in honor of Chadwick Boseman

Disney / Marvel / MGN
Disney / Marvel / MGN(WVLT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC is changing it’s planned primetime line-up Sunday evening. To honor Chadwick Boseman, who recently passed away at the age of 43, ABC will be airing “Black Panther” in it’s entirety from 7:00PM-9:20PM CST.

The movie will play with no commercials.

Following the film, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute to A King”, an ABC News Special, will air from 9:20PM-10:00PM.

