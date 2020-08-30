Advertisement

All 30 MLB teams play on same day for 1st time since July 26

(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — All 30 major league teams played on the same day Saturday for the first time since July 26.

The league’s plan to play a pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season has been interrupted by positive coronavirus tests, protests over racial injustice, a hurricane and rain — and that’s just in the past week.

COVID-19 testing has postponed 37 games. The first was a Marlins-Orioles game July 27 after Miami experienced a team-wide outbreak during the season’s opening weekend. The most recent was a Mets-Yankees game Aug. 23 following positive tests for a Mets player and coach received Aug. 20.

The entire league was supposed to play Tuesday when the Mets returned to action, but a Yankees-Braves game in Atlanta was postponed by rain.

On Wednesday, three games were postponed as players opted not to play in response to the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin — a movement that led to seven more postponements Thursday and one Friday.

Additionally, a game between the Angels and Astros in Houston was postponed Wednesday due to Hurricane Laura. The Astros then skipped their game Friday night against Oakland in a player protest.

Major League Baseball is trying to catch up on all the missed games with a bevy of doubleheaders, which have been shortened to a pair of seven-inning games this season. Saturday’s slate featured three twinbills.

The league said Friday that 84 of 90,888 samples tested for the coronavirus this season have returned a positive result, which is 0.09%.

