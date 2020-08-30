Area Wide Youth Football Elite gearing up for 2020 season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi public schools aren’t the only ones whose football seasons start this upcoming week.

The Area Wide Youth Football Elite association, or AWYFAE, will kick off its season on Sept. 5.

The association features four different youth leagues that include the Neshoba County Rockets, Sebastopol Bobcats, Lake Hornets and Southern Miss Titans.

Greg Fulton, who serves as CEO of the Neshoba Rockets Youth Football and commissioner of AWYFAE, shared how thankful the league is to have a season this year.

“We are so excited to be able to kick off another season next Saturday,” Fulton said. “For a while there it was such a waiting game.”

Fulton shared the league looked towards what the Mississippi high schools were doing and listened to Gov. Tate Reeves’ orders when deciding if having a season was plausible.

While Fulton is excited the league is able to kick off another season, several adjustments had to be made to ensure the league is following state health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a safety protocol guy who goes around to team practices each week making sure players’ temperatures are being checked and coaches are wearing face masks,” Fulton explained. “Kids must also bring their own water bottles to practice and sanitizing stations are provided.”

Along with practices, game days will also look very different this season.

“Every kid participating must line up for temperature checks prior to entering the (stadium) gates,” Fulton said. “Coaches must also wear face masks and provide proof of temperature checks from practices leading up to game day.”

The league is made up of four different divisions: Tinimites (Ages 4-6), Rookies (Ages 7 & 8), Midgets (Ages 9 & 10) and PeeWees (11 & 12). Weight is also factored into which division children compete in.

Notable AWYFAE alumni include Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin (Miss. State), Asher Morgan (Samford), Kadarius Calloway (Philadelphia ’20, Alabama commit), Jarquez Hunter (Neshoba Central ’20) and Eli Moran (Neshoba Central ’19).

Fulton shared that the league’s motto is, “Keeping the fun in football” while the league also strives to make everyone’s voices heard.

“We want to promote unity and diversity, especially with everything going on in the world right now,” Fulton said.

Playoffs will begin in Oct. with the league’s Super Bowl happening Oct. 31 to decide winners for each division.

AWYFAE’s full 2020 schedule can be found here.

