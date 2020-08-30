Awareness rally on child sex trafficking held in Hattiesburg Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A peaceful rally to bring awareness to child sex trafficking and pedophilia was held in Hattiesburg at the intersection of Hardy Street and U.S. Highway 49.

“We can all support this cause, everybody. Doesn’t matter what you believe in, who you vote for. Everybody can be supportive of stopping the trafficking of children.” says event organizer Cari Bryant

The event started at 9 a.m.

Missionary Eric Clark was in attendance and says this about sex trafficking in America.

“Two million children and ladies, every year in America are stolen. They are taken from their families. They are plucked off the street and they are forced to work in the sex industry,” said Clark. “Now, this is something a lot of us know nothing about because we don’t frequent the same places that these girls would be or these children would be. So we’ve got to gain the awareness.”

Clark says community outreach is a way they help children and continue the awareness.

“We provide food for all the kids in Lamar County that don’t have food for backpacks. And we also give children a safe place to go, a place where they can find love and they can find the shelter and the attention that they need. So mainly it’s bringing awareness and know whats going on.” said Clark.

Here’s one-way organizers say you can help fight against sex trafficking.

“What we would like to do is when our election is coming around for people to ask their officials what they are going to do to make the punishments harsher for these people that are involved in this and put a definite stop to it or at least slow it down,” said event organizer Jessi Smith.

Those gathered were members of the Grace Covenant Church in Purvis. Other churches were also in attendance.

