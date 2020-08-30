Advertisement

Back to School Part 5: Continuing the New School Year Amidst a Pandemic

Hosted by Intisar Faulkner
On the Record Special Assignment
On the Record Special Assignment(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

More than 70 thousand new COVID-19 cases in children have been reported across the country since early august. The virus has hit close to home after the Lauderdale County School District reported an outbreak among some employees and college campuses across the state are facing large amounts of students testing positive after returning to campuses. On sunday’s final back to school episode of On the Record we unpack more details on how officials plan to continue the new school year amid COVID-19. Newscenter 11′s Intisar Faulkner talked to Meridian Public School District Director of Operations, Clay Sims, about safety plans once students transition to in person learning.

”It’s no secret the supply chains have been affected and securing supplies is difficult. And again that’s why I do feel like the district was in a good position with the extended shutdown to give us time to ramp up and we will have all the supplies we need to keep our students and staff safe as we move forward and bring them back into the buildings” said Director of Operations for Meridian Public School District Clay Sims

“we had already implemented the guidance that MHSAA had given us back during the summer, concerning summer workouts and prepping for that and going through pre-screening process and all that, we are still using those same procedures to some extent but now we are getting ready for games so some of the things we are doing for safety are all participants have to be screened, any individuals involved such as officials, of course coaches and athletes, any ancillary personnel working the gates, concessions, that even includes media” said Lauderdale County School District’s Athletic Director Tim Moore.

Original Air Date: August 30, 2020

