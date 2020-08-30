Local family held a special event for missing son

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special event was held Saturday in honor of Julius TaDarius Jones: a man that’s been missing for 9 years.

Dumont Plaza was packed with tons of festivities such as a cakewalk, a fashion show, and guest speakers to help push their message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”. Jones has been missing from meridian since 2011 and his loved ones say they still have no answers. The event was hosted by Julius’ mother Tabitha Jones. She said events like this encourage her to keep going.

“It is very important to me to keep events like this going because I still don’t know what happen to my son. Events like this help keep me going. It is life-changing and this is something I love to do in honor of my missing son Julius TaDarius Jones,” said Julius’ mother Tabitha Jones.

There were many giveaways at the event including book bags, school supplies, clothing, and even some Jordan shoes.

