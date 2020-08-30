Advertisement

Newton man booked in slaying of 3, including Fort Hood soldier

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (AP) — A suspect in the March shooting deaths of three people, including a Fort Hood soldier, was arrested Friday in Mississippi, according to police in Central Texas.

Officers with the U.S .Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspected man, identified as Barnard Lnell Morrow, in Newton, Mississippi, Killeen police said in a statement. Morrow, 21, is being held at the Lauderdale County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Bell County in Texas.

Court records don’t indicate whether Morrow has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

In a criminal complaint filed Aug. 20 by the Bell County District Attorney’s, authorities gave few details but said Morrow is charged with capital murder of multiple people including 23-year-old Spc. Freddy Delacruz Jr. A justice of the peace suggested that, if arrested, Morrow’s bond be set at $2 million.

Officers found the bodies of Delacruz, 23, Asia Cline, 22, and Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, in an apartment in Killeen on March 14, police said. Officers had been called to the apartments after someone heard gunfire. Initially, police did not find anything.

They returned later after another call about water leaking from an apartment, according to Killeen police.

When officers found what appeared to be the source of the leak, they entered through an unlocked door and found the three bodies, Killeen police noted.

It’s unclear whether the water leak was linked to the deaths.

Delacruz was stationed at Fort Hood, near Killeen. He is one of several soldiers stationed at the Texas base to go be killed this year. At least three others have gone missing and later were found dead.

There is no indication that the multiple deaths are related.

Latest News

News

Local Non-profit helps storm victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
VFW Helps Storm victims

Regional

Awareness rally on child sex trafficking held in Hattiesburg Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
A peaceful rally to bring awareness to child sex trafficking and pedophilia was held in Hattiesburg at the intersection of Hardy Street and U.S. Highway 49.

News

15 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Updated: 1 hours ago
15 years since Katrina

News

Hype Exclusive Look

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hype Exclusive Look

Latest News

Regional

Hurricane Katrina remembered 15 years later

Updated: 1 hours ago
A prayer led off the wreath ceremony remembering Hurricane Katrina, a storm that caused many to think the Gulf Coast didn’t have a prayer to recover. Especially, since it took 236 lives in Mississippi and wiped out the landscape.

State

Miss. native Julia Reed, chronicler of Southern life and food, dies a 59

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Julia Reed, who wrote about food and culture in the South and promoted her native Mississippi Delta, has died.

Regional

Coast law enforcement collect hundreds of donations for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department wrapped up its donation drive Saturday and hundreds of donations were collected.

News

Local resident remembers hurricane Katrina impact

Updated: 3 hours ago
Katrina was still a category one hurricane as it traveled over the Queen City and the surrounding areas.

News

Local organization helps storm victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Mississippi Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 is working to rescue those who are stranded and get them critical supplies.

Forecast

Temperatures remain high and so does the humidity.

Updated: 4 hours ago
temperatures are still in the upper 80's and lower 90's but it feels even warmer than that due to the tropical humidity left behind by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.