Nine months after hospitalization, Madison Alderman Warren Strain celebrated with homecoming parade

Nine months after being hospitalized, Madison Alderman and former WLBT reporter Warren Strain is back home with his family.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A homecoming parade that left Sandra Strain speechless; “overwhelmed, overjoyed I can’t believe that they would do something like that for us,” she said Saturday.

Cars filled with friends and family drove by her home in Madison to welcome back her husband and former WLBT reporter, Alderman Warren Strain.

On December 23 of 2019, Strain had a massive brain bleed and stroke, then went into a coma.

“Everything runs together. We went from in a coma for three weeks to coming out and then it was just hospital, after hospital, after hospital and then we finally ended up at Shepherd in Atlanta,” said Mrs. Strain.

After 9 long months, Warren Strain is home in Mississippi and everyone is excited.

Law enforcement, friends and other city leaders rolled up with gifts and cheers for him.

“In the midst of the chaos in the darkness and that began December 23rd, God has been a light and he has just carried us this far. [God] has sent angels out in multitudes. They happen to be driving cars and honking horns, but really and truly that’s what’s gotten us this far,” said Strain.

Strain said the next part of her husband’s recovery starts now.

“He’s not talking much at all. He’s paralyzed on one whole side of his body, which is that right side and so he’s just bed-bound, but we get him out. We get him up. We stretch him. We do everything that we need to do and I’m praying to God that this is just the first step to healing even more,” said Mrs. Strain.

