Scattered showers will be the trend all week long.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had scattered showers today with heavy rain and thunderstorms and using the EMEPA live radar we are still seeing heavy rain and showers sticking around the area. These should mostly move out by morning and then we will once again see rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 70′s when you are going to bed with a few splash and dash showers still hanging around. By the time you are waking up tomorrow temperatures will still be in the mid 70′s and we won’t be seeing as much cloud cover as we are tonight. Once mid-morning rolls around we will see more clouds move into the area, and with more clouds we will see more rain. More showers will fire up through the afternoon and we could be seeing some thunderstorms. By dinner time temperatures will be in the lower 90′s, but if you see more rain your temperatures could be just a few degrees lower. Temperatures will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s when you are going to bed and a few more showers will stay in the area.

Tomorrow as you plan your day at work and your lunch plans, you may want to plan on an early lunch because rain will move in around noon to some areas and we will see temperatures in the mid 80′s. By the 1 PM temperatures will be in the upper 80′s and it will be humid outside making it feel even warmer than that. By the time you are waking up tomorrow it will already feel like the lower 80′s and by the afternoon we reach the triple digits. This is because of the humid tropical air that we are getting from Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura. Both systems stirred up hot air that we are now feeling. The rest of the week will feel muggy and rain due to this but soon we will see less rain.

Rain totals have been above average, and from September 3rd to 7th we will still see rainfall slightly above average. However, from September 5th o the 11th we should be seeing less rain and our outlook is showing below average amounts. Our chance for precipitation tomorrow is 70% which will be the highest for the rest of the week. After tomorrow our chances for rain fall to 30% which will be more isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the lower 90′s and overnight our temperatures will be the mid to lower 70′s.

