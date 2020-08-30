Advertisement

Southern Miss football just five days from first game

(Courtesy: Southern Miss)
(Courtesy: Southern Miss)(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - This is not a drill - college football begins this week.

Southern Miss and South Alabama are set to kick off from The Rock on September 4 at 8 pm. Despite being separated by just 90 miles, this will be the first ever match-up between the two teams.

A win would be the fourth time the Golden Eagles won their opening match-up in five years under Jay Hopson, who will be coaching his 100th game as a member of the coaching staff. While they may have lost a lot of production from their skill players in 2019, USM star quarterback Jack Abraham is poised for a huge season, and has a chance to start things off on a high note against a Jaguar defense that allowed opponents to complete nearly 65 percent of their passes last season. But putting the Xs and Os aside, Abraham and Hopson are first looking forward to just getting back on the field.

“The guys on the team, I think they’re ready to play,” Abraham said. ’We’ve been sitting around long enough with all these uncertainties and whether we’ll be able to play or not, and now we’re here.”

“As coaches, we’re just doing our best to try and make sure we give these kids an opportunity to play football and do the things they want to do, what they love to do,” Hopson said. “Again, we’re just trying - it’s one little piece of the puzzle just trying to make sure we get our lives and get normalcy back in our lives. I think a lot people out there across the country do wanna watch a little college football so hopefully we’ll do our job of putting it out there and putting a good product on the field.”

