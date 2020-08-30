Two new developments in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next 5 days.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic could have cyclone formation in the next five days. One development is near the Central Atlantic and is a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It has a 30% chance of cyclone formation in the next five days as it moves westward at 15 to 20 miles per hour through the central Caribbean Sea. The other development is off of the African Coast and has a 40% chance of cyclone formation in the next five days. It is expected to move very slowly and could gain strength by early next week.

