Uptown Meridian mall movie theater expected to re-open soon

The mall has partnered with golden ticket cinemas and will begin remodeling in two phases.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian mall is expected to be getting an upgraded movie theater by the end of this year.

The mall has partnered with golden ticket cinemas and will begin remodeling in two phases. Phase 1 will include five auditoriums getting luxury reclining seats, being able to book seats online and remodeling the lobby. Phase 2 will begin one year after the movie theater has opened. These photos are other theaters that have been remodeled by the company. Uptown Meridian general manager, Renee Williams said they are expecting to re-open the theater soon.

“One thing we have to remember is the film releases are pushed back due to COVID-19. We are hoping to re-open the theater in mid-November in time for the holiday season. We have to realize that it is contingent upon the releases that are coming out at that time,” said Uptown Meridian general manager, Renee Williams.

Williams also said the theater will be receiving a new expanded menu and bar. Those will be available in 2021.

