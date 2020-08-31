5th Annual ‘Stop the Violence’ set for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County mother is holding a rally this Saturday to honor her son who was a victim of a homicide.

The 5th annual ‘Stop the Violence’ rally will be held in downtown Quitman. Bruce O’Bryant Dear was murdered on September 11, 2016. Dear’s mother Tracey puts this event on every year in hopes of preventing more tragic incidents for other families. Supporters of the rally will meet at the courthouse at 10 am and then walk to Sumrall Park. Law enforcement and families who have lost loved ones will speak.

“I am asking everyone to come out and support my family. Support other families that are dealing with violence. I always try to be a woman to help others. My son was a great young man in this community. Losing his life affected many people. We are still fighting for justice. His case is still open. We’re praying to God that justice will be served,” said Dear’s mother Tracey.

Dear said everyone will be wearing masks and practice social distancing guidelines.

