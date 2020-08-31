Advertisement

Census drive to be held Tuesday in Livingston

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sumter County residents can receive a free barbecue plate for participating in the census.

A no-contact census drive is scheduled tomorrow in Livingston, Alabama. The event will be held at Cash Saver from 10 am to 2 pm. Residents will be required to wear a mask and remain in their cars while filling out the survey.

County Commission Chairman Marcus Campbell says the first 100 new registrants will receive a free pulled pork plate.

“We need to get all that we can in Sumter County to make sure that our citizens have an opportunity to benefit from so many different things,” said Campbell. “We’re talking about the educational component; we’re taking about infrastructure. Everyone always complains about roads and bridges so it’s important that you do your part”

Residents should look for the event’s designated parking spaces upon arrival.

