City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2020

GARY SEALS, 1997

2015 MOSBY RD APT K3 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JALEESA GARNER, 1989

1709 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

COREY J MARTIN, 1988

1402 TELEPHONE RD PASCAGOULA, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KRISTY FULLER, 1980

793 MURPHY RD MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

LEANDAR HAUSLEY, 1958

3112 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

DENASSEO A HAYES JR, 2000

2015 MOSBY RD APT F5 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DWAYNE CLARK, 1965

2213 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

BREASIA PETTWAY, 2001

140 EDWARDS AVE LISMAN, AL

INDECENT EXPOSURE

LEDARRIUS WILLIAMS, 2001

1433 HARGROVE RD E TUSCALOOSA, AL

DUI OTHER; INDECENT EXPOSURE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

TERRY ODOM, 1969

HOMELESS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

BRYAN MOORE, 1967

2009 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

LEONARD WILLIAMS, 1966

4014 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

ANTONIO SILLIMAN, 2001

5218 LAKEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DERRICK SUMRALL, 1978

3814 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

RAESHAI EDWARDS, 1991

73 B PL APT 143 MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

KRISTIAN H ESTES, 1989

9469 C HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

JAMES AVERY, 1967

317 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

ANTONIO YOUNG, 1969

3210 46TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY

STEPHEN K BUCKLEY, 1988

1137 CHESNEYTOWN RD LITTLE ROCK, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSON OF MARIJUANA

STEPHEN LEWIS, 1996

1034 ESTES MILLS RD WALNUT GROVE, MS

DUI

RYAN JONES, 1980

211 4TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

TAMARCUS SMITH, 1995

9598 B SERTON RD LAUDERDALE, MS

DUI OTHER

PATRICK LEWIS, 1991

3721 ROYAL RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MACKENZIE B BOUNDS, 1994

5377 SPRINGHILL LOOP MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CORDEROUS TAYLOR, 1989

107 71ST PL APT 138 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 31, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:25 PM on August 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6200 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:31 AM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:23 PM on August 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 10:22 AM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 7:28 AM on August 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of 18th Street. Entry was attempted through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:53 PM on August 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71st Place. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:12 PM on August 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71st Place. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:12 AM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 17th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:25 AM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 29th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:05 PM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:01 PM on August 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 44th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

