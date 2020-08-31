City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2020
ARREST REPORT
GARY SEALS, 1997
2015 MOSBY RD APT K3 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JALEESA GARNER, 1989
1709 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
COREY J MARTIN, 1988
1402 TELEPHONE RD PASCAGOULA, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KRISTY FULLER, 1980
793 MURPHY RD MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
LEANDAR HAUSLEY, 1958
3112 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
DENASSEO A HAYES JR, 2000
2015 MOSBY RD APT F5 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DWAYNE CLARK, 1965
2213 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
BREASIA PETTWAY, 2001
140 EDWARDS AVE LISMAN, AL
INDECENT EXPOSURE
LEDARRIUS WILLIAMS, 2001
1433 HARGROVE RD E TUSCALOOSA, AL
DUI OTHER; INDECENT EXPOSURE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
TERRY ODOM, 1969
HOMELESS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
BRYAN MOORE, 1967
2009 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
LEONARD WILLIAMS, 1966
4014 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
ANTONIO SILLIMAN, 2001
5218 LAKEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DERRICK SUMRALL, 1978
3814 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RAESHAI EDWARDS, 1991
73 B PL APT 143 MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
KRISTIAN H ESTES, 1989
9469 C HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JAMES AVERY, 1967
317 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
ANTONIO YOUNG, 1969
3210 46TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
STEPHEN K BUCKLEY, 1988
1137 CHESNEYTOWN RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSON OF MARIJUANA
STEPHEN LEWIS, 1996
1034 ESTES MILLS RD WALNUT GROVE, MS
DUI
RYAN JONES, 1980
211 4TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
TAMARCUS SMITH, 1995
9598 B SERTON RD LAUDERDALE, MS
DUI OTHER
PATRICK LEWIS, 1991
3721 ROYAL RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MACKENZIE B BOUNDS, 1994
5377 SPRINGHILL LOOP MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
CORDEROUS TAYLOR, 1989
107 71ST PL APT 138 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 31, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:25 PM on August 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6200 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:31 AM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:23 PM on August 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:22 AM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 7:28 AM on August 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of 18th Street. Entry was attempted through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:53 PM on August 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71st Place. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:12 PM on August 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71st Place. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:12 AM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 17th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:25 AM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 29th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:05 PM on August 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:01 PM on August 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 44th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
