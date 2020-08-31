Congressman urges Mississippians to complete 2020 census

(WDAM) - Mississippi Cong. Steven Palazzo of the 4th congressional district is urging his constituents to complete the 2020 census.

U.S. Census Bureau workers have been knocking on doors recently. That’s because the deadline to complete the questionnaire is now Sept. 30. Counting was originally set to wrap up at the end of October.

According to the U.S. Census website, the move is meant to accelerate field data collection.

To help identify a Census worker, ask to see their badge and briefcase - both will have the official Census logo. You can also ask for a picture I.D. to confirm the employee&rsquo;s identity. (Source: WBRC) (WTVY News 4)

Palazzo explained how the questionnaire impacts Mississippians.

“This determines public assistance. This determines infrastructure. This determines a lot of things based on the population and the ratios and the calculations,” said Palazzo. “You need to be registered, because that means a lot to the future of Mississippi.”

He said Mississippi could see some big changes if the state does not get its response rate up.

“Some people have asked me, ‘Are we going to lose a congressional seat?’ We very well could,” Palazzo. “You know, if we lose a seat, that means we lose one more voice in Congress, one more vote that will help support the priorities of Mississippi.”

According to the U.S. Census website, Mississippi currently has a 58.8% self response rate. Nationally, the United States sits at 64.7%.

The Census Bureau delayed its final stages of counting due to the pandemic and is now facing a new deadline. (U.S. Census Bureau)

The 2020 census can be completed by mail, phone or online.

To complete the form by phone, call 844-330-2020. To complete it online, click here.

