Donald Ray Gressett

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Graveside services for Donald Ray Gressett will be held Tuesday, September 1st, 11: 00 a.m. (immediate family only due to Covid 19), at the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery of Newton, MS with Bro. Davey Wilkerson and Bro. Rodney Anderson officiating.

Mr. Gressett, 81, of Chunky, passed away Saturday, August 29th at Queen City Rehab in Meridian.

Donald was a member of the Moose lodge and a veteran of the United States Navy, where he retired after 25 years of service.

He is survived by his significant other, Ms. Faye Hagan; children, Carla Jo Carroll (Jeff) and Bert Castillo; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Gressett; grandchildren, Dusty Garvin (Kimberly), Darren Garvin (Bailey), Lacey Jo Martin (Dylan), Courtney Gressett, Katherine Gressett, Hannah Gressett, and Lauren Carson (Steven); great grandchildren, Mylan and Slade Garvin; and numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Katie Gressett; wife, Dee Gressett; son, David Gressett; daughters, Cindy Gressett and Vicki Castillo; and grandson, Luke Castillo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 31st, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Friends and family may sign the online register at www.jamesfwebb.com.

