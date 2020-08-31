Advertisement

First Responders: T.J. Irby

T.J. Irby, Metro Ambulance
T.J. Irby, Metro Ambulance(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the EMTs and paramedics that you see driving by and responding in an ambulance, but there’s a whole network of support that allows them to operate.

T.J. Irby is the office manager for Metro Ambulance in Meridian.

“One of the things I attempt to do is keep the computer system up and keep those things going. We have dispatch and those computers and their computer system,” Irby said.

Irby started off in the late 80s as a driver on an ambulance. He then became an EMT and was responding to calls before he took the job he has now.

“I got my EMT certification and I worked on the ambulance as an EMT for four years or so,” Irby said.

Herb he says he decided to get off the ambulance and into the office when an opportunity arose.

“I oversee the computer system, payroll, finances and things of that nature. There are many other things, it’s just what needs to be done,” Irby said.

When it comes to family, Irby’s wife works in the office with him and sits only a few steps away. He says that he likes what he’s doing and will continue for as long as possible.

“I’m very blessed by God. He’s really taken care of me,” Irby said.

