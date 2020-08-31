Graveside service for Gary Cooper, 77, of Butler were held Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Truman Todd and Rev. Rodney Tyson officiating.

Mr. Cooper passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Fairhope Health & Rehab in Fairhope, Alabama. He was born November 15, 1942, in Silas, Alabama, to Guy and Irma Jackson Cooper.

Gary was a retired insurance agent for Woodmen of the World Insurance Company.

Survivors include his son, William Harold “Bud” Cooper (Kate) of Bay Minette, Alabama; daughters, Gina Cooper Couch (Andy) of Jachin, Alabama; Dana Cooper Allen (David) of Niceville, Florida; and Kim Cooper of Fairhope, Alabama; brother, Steve Cooper of Silas, Alabama; sister, Nan McNeil of Natchez, Mississippi; grandchildren, Brandon Carlisle, Brad Carlisle, Justin Couch, Kate Allen, Randi Allen Bartl; Maggie Cooper, Lindsey Allen, Wyatt Cooper, Jake Allen, and Allison Couch; great grandchildren, Mary Brooke Couch, Cruz Carlisle, Lillie Allen, and Rayna Bartl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Irma Cooper; wife, Lillie Todd Cooper; brothers, Harold Cooper and Guy Cooper; sister, Betty Pekarski; and grandson, Josh Allen.

Pallbearers: Tommy Robinson, Brannon Eldridge, Wyatt Cooper, Jake Allen, and Justin Couch.

Honorary Pallbearer: Josh Allen

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.