Head football coach John Hendrick done at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State Athletics announced head football coach John Hendrick’s contract will not be renewed.

Hendrick went 6-9 at JSU in a season and change as head coach, with a 5-5 record in conference games.

“In consultation with President Hudson and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our program and university,” JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson said. “I want to thank Coach Hendrick for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish John much success in the future.”

TC Taylor and Otis Reddley will lead the program in the interim while the program searches for a new head coach.

JSU football will play a spring schedule in 2021, with six regular season games starting February 27 against Mississippi Valley State.

