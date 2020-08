High school football scores: Aug. 28, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week 2 saw the continuation of Mississippi private schools and Alabama public schools compete on the gridiron. Alabama Christian Education Association 8-man football was also in action this week.

Here are the scores for our area schools that competed:

Ezekiel Academy 32, Russell Christian Academy 0

Newton Academy 14, Benton Academy 37

Sharkey-Issaquena Academy 42, Kemper Academy 6

Lamar 29, Presbyterian Christian 53

Sylva Bay Academy 14, Wayne Academy 44

Demopolis 34, McAdory 14

Winona Christian 22, Wintson Academy 14

Leake Academy 47, Jackson Academy 37

South Choctaw Academy 6, Southern Academy 32

Sweet Water 20, Thomasville 24

Patrician Academy 40, Clarke Prep 12

Jackson Academy (AL) 41, Fort Dale Academy 8

Linden 36, Pickens County 0

Clarke County (AL) 33, Jackson High School (AL) 8

