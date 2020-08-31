LCSD announces new learning options

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District students who choose face-to-face learning will have a staggered return in mid-September, with certain grades returning on different days.

By Monday, September 28, all students in the district will be back on their respective campuses.

The option for virtual learning is now available for all students in the district. Director of Federal Programs and Accountability Ken Hardy said parents can apply for their child to learn virtually on the district’s website.

“Now that our teachers have had more time to learn the Canvas platform, Google Classroom platform, and all that we’ve thrown at them, we feel that we can provide a quality education to our students using the virtual option.”

Hardy said the district hopes to have the virtual program up and running by October 1. District leaders say they believe face-to-face instruction is the most effective method for students and encourage parents to choose their child’s learning plan carefully.

“We understand that students learn best in the classroom and we understand that it brings our students and our teachers together. But we also understand that we’re having to balance our academics and safety at the same time,” said LCSD superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain.

Students who choose face-to-face learning will have some distance learning days throughout the month.

Parents who want their child in distance learning may apply for the program here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.