Graveside Services for Mr. Barney Houston will be held Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mississippi State Veterans Cemetery, Newton. Mr. Houston, 70, of Meridian, who died Monday, August 24th, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Visitation: None.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home