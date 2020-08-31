Funeral services for Mr. James C. Savell will begin at 11:30 am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ben Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Savell, 84, of Lauderdale passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

James or J.C., as he was known by many, was born December 1, 1935 to Myrtle Jones Savell and Cletus Savell in Hot Coffee, MS. Later he moved to House, MS to live with his grandmother, “Big Momma”, Leora Sims. He attended House Elementary School to complete grades 1-6 before moving to Meridian to live with his Aunt and Uncle Ernest and Maurine, and their children, Jerry Sims, Ouida Sims, and Paula Sims. He attended Meridian High School and graduated in 1955. He was a member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church. “J.C.” also played football for the Meridian High Wildcats. After graduation in 1955 he received a scholarship to ECJC in Decatur, MS, where he played football and attended school. Jim also had a very close relationship to his uncle Leon Sims of Philadelphia, MS.

Jim went on to work for Phillip Morris and Company as a supervisor for many years. After leaving Phillip Morris, Jim operated his own business, Savell Enterprises in Lafayette, LA. Jim was a member of many organizations including the Jr. Chamber of Commerce; his favorite was “The Krewe of Triton” in Mardi Gras.

In 1999 Jim married his old high-school sweetheart Jeannine Rush Rollins and moved to Meridian, where he had grown up. Jim and Jeannine were active in all of the old high school activities and reunions. Jim and Jeannine lived at Dalewood Lake where they were married for over 21 years; where they have enjoyed their children, grandchildren, and families. They especially love riding motorcycles together and have traveled all over the United States sight-seeing.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jeannine Rush Savell; daughter Angela Savell and his son James “Bubba” Savell (Melanie) both of Lafayette, LA. Bonus-children, Rush Segrest (Laura); and Ginger Tew (Doug). Grandchildren, Seth Savell, Miles Savell, Hannah Savell, Connor Romero, Sydney McKinney (Jake), Dylan Tew (Bailey), Maddie Collins (Tre’) and also his beloved companion, Gumbo Roux.

Mr. Jim is preceded in death his parents, Cletus and Myrtle Savell; older brother, Charles Savell; sister, Katie Mae Cambre; and brother, Robert Bernarr Savell.

The family requests memorials be made as donations to Gateway Church in Lauderdale, MS in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook robertbarhamffh.com.

The Savell family will receive guest from 10:30 am until 11:15 am prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721