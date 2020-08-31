Funeral Services for Mr. William “Billy” Lee Jones will begin at 11:00 am Friday, September 4, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel, with the Reverends Jason Pounds and Bryant May officiating. Service Music will be provided by Mrs. Theresa Farrier. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

William “Billy” Lee Jones was born January 8, 1930 to Milford Austin Jones and Leita Gertrude Beeman Jones in Meridian, MS. God called him home on Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020, at the age of 90, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Billy was almost a lifelong resident of Meridian. He moved to Pearl, MS for the last year and a half to be closer to his daughters and their families.

For many years Billy was an active member of Highland Baptist Church in Meridian serving as church treasurer, deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He later moved his membership to Westwood Baptist Church and dearly loved the fellowship of people there. The people and worship at Westwood are what he missed most when he moved from Meridian. However, upon moving to Pearl at the age of 89, he sought for a church close by where he could worship the Lord and found it at Truitt Baptist Church.

In his early adult life, Billy was employed for a time at Sears, then for 43 years he was bookkeeper and office manager at Consumer’s Oil Company. He retired from there in January of 1995.In addition to his deep love for his family and spending time with them, Billy loved fishing, eating seafood, singing, and watching professional baseball (especially the NY Yankees).

He is survived by his brother, Thomas Dennis Jones (Gloria) of Madison, MS, his two daughters: Karen May (Mike) of Brandon, MS, and Elaine Pounds (Barry) of Canton, MS; his grandchildren: Bryant May (Heather) of Pearl, MS, Melissa May of Brandon, MS, Jeremy Pounds (Nikki) of Walker, LA, Jason Pounds (Erica) of Erin, TN and Joey Pounds (Lindsay) of Gallatin, TN; and 10 great-grandchildren: Cait and Braylon May, Everett, Gregg, Elliott, River, Braden, Allister, Skylar and Aiden Pounds. He is also survived by nieces Linda Jones Best, Sheri Jones Bradford, and nephew, Milford (Mike) Austin Jones, III.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother, Milford Austin Jones, Jr.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jessie Harris, James Farrior, Raymond McKinion, Wayne Coley, Barry Gough, and Murphy Culpepper, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Fellowship Sunday School class at Westwood Baptist Church, Raymond McKinion teacher. The family is grateful for their service during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made as donations to one of the following: Westwood Baptist Church – 1224 65th Avenue Meridian, MS 39307, First Baptist Church/Music Ministry – P.O. Box 377 Canton, MS 39046, or to First Baptist Church/Building Fund – 309 S. College St. Brandon, MS 39042.

The Jones family will receive guests from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 and from 10:00 am - 10:45 am prior to funeral rites, Friday, at the funeral home.

