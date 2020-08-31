Advertisement

New Chinese rule means TikTok sale would need government approval

This could complicate things
China must now approve any sale of U.S. operations by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.
China must now approve any sale of U.S. operations by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The potential purchase of TikTok in the United States is facing new hurdles.

China must now approve any sale of U.S. operations by ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social media app.

Chinese government ministers said regulations were recently changed to “protect national security.”

President Donald Trump also cited national-security concerns in the efforts by his administration to ban TikTok unless it’s sold.

The United States has given ByteDance until Sept. 20 to sell. For its part, TikTok is suing the Trump administration over its efforts to ban the app.

Walmart and Tech giant Microsoft are said to be vying for the app in a joint bid. Oracle is also reported as being interested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

First direct Israel-UAE flight lands in Abu Dhabi amid deal

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The flight marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 82,950 cases, 2,473 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 62,707 people have recovered from the virus.

National Politics

Biden to blame Trump for violence in Pittsburgh speech

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

Latest News

National

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A new text messaging scam has emerged where hackers use the recipient’s real name and direct the recipient to a potentially dangerous link.

National

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

State police returning to Portland following deadly shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

National

In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.