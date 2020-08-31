Advertisement

Ocean Springs Yacht Club host regatta in remembrance of Katrina

Members of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club prepared to hit the water for the second and last day for their Annual Katrina Memorial regatta.
Members of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club prepared to hit the water for the second and last day for their Annual Katrina Memorial regatta.(WLOX)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations across the coast remember the horrific damage Hurricane Katrina did 15 years ago and many celebrate how far our community has come over the years.

Members of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club prepared to hit the water for the second and last day for their Annual Katrina Memorial regatta.

15-years ago the Ocean Springs Yacht Club was wiped away and since then members have shined a light on how far they’ve came.

“We got hit pretty hard,” said flee captain, Andrew Luquet. “The club was completely gone, alot of boats were lost. We just felt like it was something we need to do.”

Teri McKenna thought back on her experience with storms in the Virgin Islands and knew the impact they could bring, just as Katrina did.

“I understand what happens to the community and how terrible is can be,” said Mckenna. “So I’ve just seen how this community has picked itself up is really heart warming.”

In efforts to rebuild the club, members saw the need to rebuild community involvement as well. "

What we did was a no entry fee, no trophies, no T-shirts- you just show up and we were going to have a regatta.” said Luquet.

A few years passed after Katrina, the club decided to created their Annual Katrina Memorial Regatta Championship. The race is roughly 45 minutes with 16 to 20 boats.

Boaters repeat the race up to six times, back to back. On the second and last day of the event, all scores are calculated to determine first, second, and third place winners.

“Sometimes we do distance races out to the islands, but this one is literally a standard sail boat racing. You go to a mark directly up wind and down wind.” said Luquet.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Responders: T.J. Irby

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
In the latest First Responders we meet someone that works behind the scenes at Metro Ambulance.

News

Uptown Meridian mall movie theater expected to re-open soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
The mall has partnered with golden ticket cinemas and will begin remodeling in two phases.

Forecast

Scattered showers will be the trend all week long.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures will remain in the lower 90's all week but it will feel like the upper 90's and lower 100's because of the heat index. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast all week.

Local

Walk of Fame held at Temple Theater

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The Temple Theatre’s held its inaugural walk of fame ceremony Sunday.

Latest News

Regional

Nine months after hospitalization, Madison Alderman Warren Strain celebrated with homecoming parade

Updated: 9 hours ago
Cars filled with friends and family drove by her home in Madison to welcome back her husband and former WLBT reporter, Alderman Warren Strain.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 82,676 cases, 2,441 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 647 new cases and 14 new deaths Sunday.

Regional

Southern Miss football just five days from first game

Updated: 12 hours ago
Southern Miss and South Alabama are set to kick off from The Rock on September 4th at 8PM.

National

ABC to air Black Panther in honor of Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
ABC will be airing "Black Panther" followed by an ABC News special in honor of Chadwick Boseman.

Regional

Downtown Gulfport businesses hope to benefit from Mississippi Aquarium

Updated: 13 hours ago
Businesses hope the state-of the art facility brings in more interest in an area that needs it.

News

Julius Jones Event

Updated: 23 hours ago
Julius Jones