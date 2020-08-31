Ocean Springs Yacht Club host regatta in remembrance of Katrina

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations across the coast remember the horrific damage Hurricane Katrina did 15 years ago and many celebrate how far our community has come over the years.

Members of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club prepared to hit the water for the second and last day for their Annual Katrina Memorial regatta.

15-years ago the Ocean Springs Yacht Club was wiped away and since then members have shined a light on how far they’ve came.

“We got hit pretty hard,” said flee captain, Andrew Luquet. “The club was completely gone, alot of boats were lost. We just felt like it was something we need to do.”

Teri McKenna thought back on her experience with storms in the Virgin Islands and knew the impact they could bring, just as Katrina did.

“I understand what happens to the community and how terrible is can be,” said Mckenna. “So I’ve just seen how this community has picked itself up is really heart warming.”

In efforts to rebuild the club, members saw the need to rebuild community involvement as well. "

What we did was a no entry fee, no trophies, no T-shirts- you just show up and we were going to have a regatta.” said Luquet.

A few years passed after Katrina, the club decided to created their Annual Katrina Memorial Regatta Championship. The race is roughly 45 minutes with 16 to 20 boats.

Boaters repeat the race up to six times, back to back. On the second and last day of the event, all scores are calculated to determine first, second, and third place winners.

“Sometimes we do distance races out to the islands, but this one is literally a standard sail boat racing. You go to a mark directly up wind and down wind.” said Luquet.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.