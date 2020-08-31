Advertisement

Periods of rain and storms for our Monday

Monday Rain
Monday Rain(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a warm start on our Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s across the area. We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Monday with highs in the low-90s. Heat index values will climb between 98 and 103.

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible north of Highway 16 in East Mississippi and north of Highway 116 in West Alabama. 60 mph winds gusts will be the threat. We’ll see a few showers and storms early this evening, followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Patchy fog will be in possible Tuesday morning for all of us.

There will be scattered showers and storms on our Tuesday with highs in the low-90s. Rain chances will decrease heading into Wednesday and Thursday, with both days feature mostly sunny skies. High temperatures on both days will be in the mid-90s.

Both Friday and Saturday will see a chance of scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s and low-90s, respectively. Rain chances will go back down for Sunday as high temperatures stay in the low-90s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered showers will be the trend all week long.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Temperatures will remain in the lower 90's all week but it will feel like the upper 90's and lower 100's because of the heat index. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast all week.

Forecast

Temperatures remain high and so does the humidity.

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
temperatures are still in the upper 80's and lower 90's but it feels even warmer than that due to the tropical humidity left behind by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Weather

Weather - August 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
Weather - August 28, 2020

Hurricane

Generators linked to carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in wake of Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By Samantha Morgan
Officials say improper use of generators has caused at least 6 deaths in Louisiana.

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - August 28th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
More Rain and Storms Possible

Weather

Rain will be with us throughout Friday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storm chances look to stay on the higher side through the weekend as conditions remain hot and humid. We’ll finally start to see rain chances decrease by next week.

WTOK

Storms increase overnight, stormy periods last through Friday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Heavy storms overnight and throughout Friday could bring a localized tornado threat.

Weather

Weather - August 27, 2020

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT

Hurricane

Drone, helicopter images show devastation left behind by Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Aerial images from drones and helicopter flyovers reveal the extent of the damage.

Hurricane

Broadcast tower falls into KPLC-TV studios during Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
A portion of the tower fell into the studios of NBC affiliate KPLC-TV, WTOK’s sister station in Lake Charles.