Periods of rain and storms for our Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a warm start on our Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s across the area. We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Monday with highs in the low-90s. Heat index values will climb between 98 and 103.

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible north of Highway 16 in East Mississippi and north of Highway 116 in West Alabama. 60 mph winds gusts will be the threat. We’ll see a few showers and storms early this evening, followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Patchy fog will be in possible Tuesday morning for all of us.

There will be scattered showers and storms on our Tuesday with highs in the low-90s. Rain chances will decrease heading into Wednesday and Thursday, with both days feature mostly sunny skies. High temperatures on both days will be in the mid-90s.

Both Friday and Saturday will see a chance of scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid-90s and low-90s, respectively. Rain chances will go back down for Sunday as high temperatures stay in the low-90s.

