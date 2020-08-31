Silver Alert issued for Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Deanna Rochelle Anderson, 29, of Jackson.

Anderson is a black female, 5′ 9″, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, Aug. 30 at about 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Prentis Street in Hinds County. At the time, Anderson was wearing blue denim shorts and a white t-shirt.

Family members say Anderson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information about where she is, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

