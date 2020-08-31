Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Jackson woman

Deanna Rochelle Anderson, 29, subject of a Silver Alert in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 31, 2020
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Deanna Rochelle Anderson, 29, of Jackson.

Anderson is a black female, 5′ 9″, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, Aug. 30 at about 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Prentis Street in Hinds County. At the time, Anderson was wearing blue denim shorts and a white t-shirt.

Family members say Anderson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information about where she is, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

