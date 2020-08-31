Triple homicide suspect remains in Meridian awaiting extradition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Texas man remains in the Lauderdale County Jail after being arrested in Newton on charges related to a triple homicide in Killeen, Texas.

U.S. Marshals arrested Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, Aug. 28 in the city of Newton.

Morrow was wanted for killing a woman and two men at an apartment complex in Killeen, Tex., on March 17.

Killeen police say Asia Cline, Shaquan Allred and Freddy Delacruz, Jr., were all found shot to death inside the same apartment. Delacruz was a soldier at Fort Hood.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morrow on August 20. Police say he will be charged with “capital murder of multiple persons”. The suggested bond for Morrow is $2 million.

Morrow will soon be extradited to Bell County, Texas.

Newton authorities say they were not aware of the arrest until after marshals took Morrow into custody.

