MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Two developments in the tropics could have cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. One is off of the East Coast and has a 60% chance of formation, while the other is in the Caribbean Sea and has a 70% chance of formation.

The low pressure system near the East Coast is a couple hundred miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.Conditions are expected to become more conducive to additional development.

The tropical wave near the Caribbean Sea has showers and thunderstorms associated with it that could cause the system to start moving westward at 15 miles per hour in the next couple of days.

