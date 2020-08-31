Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ press conference

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is giving an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi and discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission.

Reeves announced he is extending his executive order for two more weeks, continuing the requirement for the wearing of face masks in public places and social distancing.

The governor also said he is increasing the spectator capacity at high school football games to 25 percent, when social distancing can occur, rather than the two guests per participant previously announced.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said 274 new cases and 32 deaths, 19 of which come from death certificate reviews.

The state’s 7-day average has declined to around 5,000 cases as opposed to 9,200 in the previous 7-day average.

Byers said for the week of Aug. 24-28, the Mississippi State Department of Health had 123 additional COVID-19 cases among teachers and staff. There were 251 more cases reported among students.

Byers said over 3400 students are quarantined due to potential exposure. There are 450 teachers quarantined.

“The next ten days are critical,” said Reeves. “Now we’re trending down but are again around July 1 numbers. We have an opportunity to shoot the numbers down.”

The state has 802 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19; 207 are in ICU beds.

Also, emergency management executive director, Greg Michel, said the state is only halfway through hurricane season and he urged all residents to remain vigilant in watching weather forecasts.

