WTOK and the Salvation Army teaming up to help Laura victims

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Laura has brought widespread devastation to the Lake Charles area, and the Salvation Army is here to help.

“We are providing mobile feeding units- our canteens, our kitchen on wheels, going out and feeding the community as they have no power, and they have no water,”said Lt. Tamara Robb, the corps officer for the Meridian Salvation Army. “We’re going out and feeding thousands of people each day.”

There are 31 mobile feeding units across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana and 15 of those have responded so far. Lt. Robb said the rest may go this week.

“Some [victims] are staying in their cars because their homes are damaged so much, and we know it’s not just going to be an immediate solution in the next couple of weeks, it’s going to be months and probably even years before they will be able to rebuild,” Lt. Robb said. “And we know that there’s probably 90% of the homes and 80-90% of the businesses that have been damaged as well.”

You can donate to the Salvation Army in this effort and all the money donated to this cause will stay in the Lake Charles area.

“This is the right thing to do. When Meridian was hit by Katrina 15 years ago, what did folks do? Respond and help,” says Jacque Harms, the general manager of WTOK. “It’s the least we can do. The devastation, and folks not getting power for weeks or months, that’s just hard to imagine. So if you could give generously, we ask you to do so, it’s just the right thing to do.

Donations are encouraged to the Salvation Army with the relief funds staying in the Lake Charles area. You can donate here: www.helpsalvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.