2 injured in weekend shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people were shot in Meridian over the weekend.

The first incident took place Friday evening at Western Garden Apartments. According to the Meridian Police Department’s media release, one person and a vehicle were struck by bullets.

The second incident took place Saturday morning in the 900 block of 17th Street. One person was shot at that location.

It’s unclear on the conditions of the victims.

Meridian police say they are not releasing any further information about the shootings.

