‘A little extra goes a long way’, Anderson Regional honors nurse with DAISY Award

Anderson Regional Health Systems honors the hospitals first DAISY Award recipient.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“This is a very unforgettable time. But I couldn’t have done it without all of these girls standing behind me.”

The words of Anderson Regional Health System’s first DAISY Award recipient, registered nurse, Melissa Wright

“Nursing is the core service of any hospital obviously, and nurses are the hands and feet and heart of what we do throughout this health system everyday,” says CEO John Anderson.

On Tuesday, Anderson Regional held a special ceremony to recognize Wright.

The internationally recognized program rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses.

And according to the heartfelt letters and messages from patients in her care, Wright goes above and beyond.

“I always treated them as though they were my family and how I wanted my family and how I would want my family to be treated while they were in the hospital so I treat every patient that I have like they’re my own.”

Wright received a certificate, a DAISY award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled ’A Healer’s Touch, from Zimbabwe.

“We have seen so much that none of us ever wanted to see but we’ve had to do it we’ve had to be strong,” says Wright.

Staff from each unit decorated boxes around the hospital for patients and coworkers to drop in their nominations.

Wright says she feels she doesn’t deserve an award for just doing what God intended for her to do.

“To myself, I do not see that I’m doing anything extra, but now it makes me see maybe I am doing a little extra.”

And that little extra, has made all the difference in so many lives.

A new recipient will be chosen each month.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

