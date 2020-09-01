ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 2,102 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 98 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 118,134 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 9,482 probable cases. There have been 943,610 diagnostic tests conducted and 53,892 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 1.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 183,928 people have been tested and 12,383 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 16,072 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 12,083 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,792.

Here is a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Choctaw 316 12 Sumter 399 19 Marengo 632 17 Pickens 534 11 TOTAL 1881 59

The health department also reports 48,028 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 14,538 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 31, there were 1,004 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

