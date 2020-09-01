Advertisement

Alabama players and coaches march Monday for lasting social change

Head coach Nick Saban leads the Alabama football team in Black Lives Matter march
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football players, student-athletes, Coach Nick Saban and University of Alabama leaders marched Monday as a united voice for social change.

Hundreds of people were in the huge group that walked from Mal Moore Athletic Facility to Foster Auditorium.

Running Back Najee Harris, Coach Saban, UA President Stuart Bell, the University of Alabama police chief and several others spoke to the crowd after the march about making systemic change in law enforcement and equality.

Friday Harris tweeted, “Alabama football – players and coaches – are marching from the Mal Moore Athletics Facility at 4 p.m. Monday to meet at the schoolhouse door at Foster Auditorium. We want our voices to be heard as we strive to enact social change and rid our world of social injustices.”

“We want all Alabama athletes to join us. This isn’t a fan day … this isn’t a football game … this is about lasting CHANGE!”

