Bid approved for phase 1 of Sweet Gum Bottom Road project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with rerouting Sweet Gum Bottom Road.

The city council approved a $241,183 bid for contractor H.E. Mosley Incorporation to begin phase one in construction. The main goal of this project is to prepare the site for future economic use and attract industry. The road splits two pieces of property. By combining them, it would create roughly 500 acres to market, and hopefully, bring new jobs. According to the Public Works director, Hugh Smith, this project has taking some extra time in moving forward but said the construction process will begin soon.

“There were understandings that this will be somewhat of a tumultuous situation to get where we are today. I think the positive is that we finally got here. I am comfortable that we will be able to move forward instituting this road,” said Public Works Director, Hugh Smith.

Smith said he hopes by the middle of the month will see some construction activity.

